 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Samit Patel says he could do a good job for England if added to Ashes squad

05 October 2017 12:54

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel believes he still has what it takes to succeed in international cricket.

The 32-year-old has not played for England since winning his sixth Test cap against Pakistan on the winter tour of the United Arab Emirates in 2015.

Patel demonstrated his all-round talent during the 2017 season, playing an integral role in Notts winning a limited-overs double and promotion back to Specsavers County Championship Division One.

That has led to calls for him to be a late inclusion in England's squad for this winter's Ashes if Ben Stokes is withdrawn following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm during disorder outside a Bristol nightclub.

And Patel is confident he would not let his country down if selected.

"I would like to think I could do a good job," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I would love to put an England shirt back on. If it comes this winter, great. If it doesn't, it doesn't. But I know for a fact that if I put my mind to it I can do a good job.

"I think the selectors will go with whoever they think will do the best job they can in Australia. Selectors are in the know and they know best.

"I have not really had any conversations with Trev (England coach Trevor Bayliss) or Jimmy (selector James Whitaker)."

Source: PA

