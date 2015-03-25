Ryan Harris warns England they will face a top-level attack in the Ashes

England should prepare to face an Australia attack even better than the one which dispatched them 5-0 on their last Ashes trip, according to Ryan Harris.

Mitchell Johnson, unstoppable with 37 wickets at 13.97 each four years ago, has since retired from international cricket and is therefore not back this time.

But his 2013/14 pace partner Harris, also retired but who will coach a Cricket Australia XI against England in Adelaide over the next four days, expects this winter's challenge to be at least as taxing for the tourists.

As if to prove his point, within hours of Harris' remarks, Test pace spearhead Mitchell Starc took a second hat-trick in successive innings against Western Australia in Sydney to complete New South Wales' Sheffield Shield victory.

Asked if the current Australia attack is superior to the one he and Johnson bowled in, Harris said: "I think so.

"(Josh) Hazlewood's probably doing the job that I did, and he's quicker than me and gets more bounce.

"You've got Starc, who can definitely do a Johnson role, and you've got (Pat) Cummins - so you've probably got an extra bit of pace."

Harris has plenty of respect too for England's seamers, in a series which may well see ball dominate bat.

"The bowling line-ups are world class, and I think they're going to have a big say on each Test match," he added.

"(James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad - I'm not sure about England's third quick, probably (Chris) Woakes - but those two blokes can destroy games and destroy line-ups, and they're proven good bowlers over here.

"I think both squads are a bit unsettled more on their batting line-ups - which I think brings them closer together."

Harris believes the likely absence of key all-rounder Ben Stokes, however, will prove a major problem for England.

With Stokes still at home waiting to hear if he will be charged by Avon & Somerset Police after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol in September, Harris said: "It's huge.

"If England lose wickets at the top, he is the one that comes out and steadies or counter-attacks.

"It's a big hole for England, I'm sure Australia will be happy he's not here, but they'd also want him here because you want to play against and win against the best."

Should Stokes somehow receive the all-clear to join his team-mates, Harris predicts Australia will relish preparing their welcome for him.

"It's going to be hostile, no doubt about that, it's always hostile," he said.

"We saw it last time with Stuart Broad - he copped a lot as well.

"I don't know Ben very well - but from what I hear he's a tough character, so I'm sure that'll just spur him on to be better."

As for Harris' CA charges, he confirmed the team of rising stars will be out to give England as tough a time as possible this week.

"We want to win," he said.

"We're not here to make it easy for England - we want to make sure it's a tough prep going into a big series.

"I know being on these sorts of tours, the warm-up games can set the tone for the tour.

"You don't want to lose, so I guess our job is to make it as tough as we can. The Ashes are huge, so we don't want them to win - simple as that."

