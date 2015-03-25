Russell Domingo's mother dies following car crash

South Africa coach Russell Domingo's mother has died from the injuries she suffered in a recent car crash.

Domingo left his team's tour of England during the Lord's Test after his mother's condition worsened following the accident last month.

He flew home to Port Elizabeth at the time, returning for the start of the Test series in which the tourists trail 1-0.

On Monday morning, however, Cricket South Africa announced on Twitter that she has died.

The post read: "Our deepest condolences go out to Russell Domingo and his family following the untimely passing of his mother late last night. #RIP".

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.