Royal London One-Day Cup final story of the match

Alex Hales hit the highest score ever recorded in a county final at Lord's as Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by four wickets to win the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Neither Hales nor Surrey's Mark Stoneman were included in England's Test squad announced on Saturday but each sent a timely message to Joe Root and the selectors as Hales smashed a match-winning 187 not out after Stoneman had posted 144, also unbeaten.

The pair now boast two of the top three knocks ever seen in a county final at Lord's, with Hales smashing Geoffrey Boycott's 1965 record of 146 while Stoneman finished just two short.

Both could have been removed early after Hales was dropped by Ollie Pope on nine and Stoneman by Steven Mullaney on 32 but it was the former's awesome display, eclipsing his previous career-best of 171 for England last year, that inspired Notts to reach their 298-target.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

"Wow Alex Hales is really playing one of the great one day innings!! What a Knock! #RLODC #NottsvSurrey #final #WhatPressure " - Hales' former England and Notts team-mate James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) enjoys the opener's record knock

STAR MAN

Who else? Hales played one of the great one-day innings and hit the highest score ever recorded in a county final at Lord's. It was an awesome and ultimately match-winning knock.

MOAN OF THE MATCH

Two brilliant sides with bundles of talent, but where was the fielding? Both Hales and Stoneman were dropped early in their innings while Notts were fortunate to get away with what was an altogether dismal fielding display.

DATA POINT

Hales' score accounted for almost 63 per cent of his side's runs while of the 595 runs scored on the day, Hales and Stoneman made 331.

Ratings -

SURREY

Jason Roy 5 (out of 10)

Mark Stoneman 9

Kumar Sangakkara 6

Scott Borthwick 5

Ben Foakes 5

Ollie Pope 4

Sam Curran 6

Tom Curran 5

Gareth Batty 6

Jade Dernbach 6

Ravi Rampaul 6

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Michael Lumb 5

Alex Hales 10

Riki Wessels 5

Samit Patel 7

Brendan Taylor 5

Steven Mullaney 5

Chris Read 8

James Pattinson 6

Stuart Broad 6

Luke Fletcher 7

Harry Gurney 6

Source: PA

