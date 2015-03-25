Ross Taylor's record-equalling 17th Test hundred leaves New Zealand in control

Ross Taylor scored a record-equalling 17th Test ton for New Zealand to help leave the Black Caps on the brink of a series victory over West Indies.

Taylor's unbeaten 107 in New Zealand's second-innings 291 for eight declared in Hamilton moved him level with Martin Crowe and Kane Williamson as his country's leading century-maker.

Williamson's declaration gave West Indies a tricky period to survive but they lost Kieran Powell and Shimron Hetmyer to close the third day of the second Test on 30 for two in pursuit of an improbable victory target of 444.

New Zealand began the day needing two wickets to wrap up West Indies' first innings and Trent Boult took them in consecutive balls to finish with four for 73 in the tourists' 221.

The Black Caps started their second innings with a lead of 152 and Taylor's hundred left them well on course for another comfortable win after taking the opening Test by an innings and 67 runs.

Source: PA

