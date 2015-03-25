 
Root: I won't be scared to keep chasing wins

30 August 2017 04:54

England captain Joe Root has no intention of erring on the side of caution when it comes to deciding on a declaration in future.

Having accelerated into a lead exceeding 300 in the second Test, Root opted to end England's second innings late on day four, even though they had two wickets in hand, in an effort to make inroads into the West Indies' battling line-up.

It was a decision that allowed the tourists back into the contest and they grabbed it with both hands, with Shai Hope's historic 118 not out underpinning the Windies' fourth-highest run-chase of all time as they hunted down a 322 victory target on a thrilling and nerve-jangling final day at Headingley

But while his gamble backfired this time as the Windies secured a shock first win on these shores for 17 years, when asked whether the experience would lead to more wary declarations, Root replied: "I don't think it will.

"The declaration might not have been timed right but I thought it was a positive thing to do, we're a side that want to go out there and win Test matches.

"We got ourselves in a position where we could do that and credit to the West Indies, they played really well, they made it difficult for us to get on top of them."

The Windies had been heavily criticised following their innings-and-209-run defeat in the day-night Test at Edgbaston, but Root insists he had never underestimated the threat they pose.

He added: "At no point have I thought that they're not a talented side. They're a side that want to prove a point, they've got young players that haven't got a great amount of experience but have got good skill level.

"If you're not on it and you don't play up to your best then they have the ability to turn you over and that's exactly what they did to us this week."

An Investec series decider at Lord's next week awaits, with the Windies emboldened by their surprise win.

It was a particularly satisfying triumph for skipper Jason Holder after their abject defeat in Birmingham led to former Windies great Curtly Ambrose labelling the current crop "pathetic".

Holder said: "Credit must go to everybody, everybody put their hands up,

"I don't think there's a question of us not working hard, we work really hard behind the scenes. I don't think anyone shirks their work or what's required of them so to have all the preparation pay off feels really, really good."

Hope, who became the first player in history to record centuries in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley, added: "It was mainly about winning the game, especially after the loss at Edgbaston.

"Knowing how much the fellas really wanted this win, you could see the fight and belief in the dressing room on the faces of the guys."

Source: PA

