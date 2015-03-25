Root hails England response as he begins Test captaincy with South Africa win

Joe Root could not have asked for a better start to life as England Test captain as his side beat South Africa by 211 runs in the opener at Lord's.

Moeen Ali inspired England to victory inside four days, taking career-best figures of six for 53 to help dismiss the Proteas for just 119, in Root's first match since replacing Alastair Cook as skipper.

The Yorkshireman told Sky Sports: "It is a great start.

"Everything I asked the lads this week they did. They responded to all the challenges.

"Throughout the whole game everyone contributed at some point along the way. I think that is a really pleasing sign that the whole team has played a big part in this win.

"It is great to go to Trent Bridge 1-0 up."

Root led from the front on the opening day after winning the toss, helping England recover from 76 for four with a brilliant 190.

That provided England with the platform to reach 458 all out and put the pressure on the tourists.

"It is obviously nice," Root added. "Monkey off the back to get one early. We had some vital partnerships and the lads responded to what was asked of them."

Moeen beat Root to be named man of the match after following a first-innings 87 with a 10-wicket haul in the Test.

"It was a great game for myself, and the team," he said. "We won the game and I am very happy."

Source: PA

