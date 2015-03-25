 
Root backs Woakes to bounce back after Roland-Jones replaces him for Lord's Test

06 September 2017 02:54

England captain Joe Root is confident Chris Woakes will "come back strong" after he was replaced by Toby Roland-Jones for the third Test against West Indies at Lord's.

Root pointed to Middlesex bowler Roland-Jones' knowledge of the playing surface at his home ground for the decision, as England attempt to bounce back from a surprise five-wicket defeat in the second Test at Headingley.

Root told Sky Sports: "Home conditions, he (Roland-Jones) obviously knows the surfaces and is bowling very well at the moment.

"It's obviously very difficult to leave somebody like Chris out, he's been a consistent performer in Test cricket for England. But this is a team I think is going to win this week.

"There's plenty of cricket to be played throughout the rest of this summer and he's a fantastic performer across all formats. I fully expect him to come back strong."

Root also gave his backing to batsman Tom Westley, who has scored just 19 runs in three innings in the series starting at number three.

Root added: "You speak as a batting group and as a team and you have conversations in the dressing room all the time and you want to make sure you are helping out where and when you can.

"Ultimately no one knows Tom's game like he does. He's a smart young man and he'll be desperate to prove a point and put some big runs on the board this week."

The England skipper is confident his side can bounce back from the second Test defeat and win the series, with the Ashes rapidly approaching.

"Credit to the West Indies they played very well last week, but we're a strong side and we've shown over the course of this summer and in the past that we've been able to come back from difficult weeks and this is another opportunity for us to show good character and do just that," Root said.

"I thought we showed great character last week, coming back into the game after a poor start.

"The way we came from a difficult position to get into a position where we could potentially win the game was a great effort and this is another opportunity for us to win a series, so that's the way we will be looking at it and we must make sure we start well and hopefully carry that forward.

"Every time you go out there and play Test cricket you are going to have to show great character and mental strength and physical fitness to come out on top.

"We go into every game trying win, I know that sounds pretty obvious but you want good results in behind you going into a big series like that (the Ashes), but more importantly we want to make sure that we play well this week and win this series."

Source: PA

