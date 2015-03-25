Rohit Sharma hits third ODI double hundred as India see off Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma's third one-day international double hundred propelled India to a series-levelling 141-run victory over Sri Lanka in Mohali.

India's stand-in captain brought up three figures from a relatively serene 115 balls before cutting loose, needing only a further 36 deliveries to get to his double ton, eventually finishing on 208 not out.

Only seven times in the format's history has the milestone been reached, and Rohit has done it three times, most notably when he struck a world-record 264 against the same opponents in Kolkata three years ago.

Rohit crunched 13 fours and 12 sixes as he reached his double century in the final over to usher India, who were skittled for 112 in the series opener at Dharamsala, to a formidable 392 for four.

Shikhar Dhawan contributed 68 in a 115-run opening stand while Shreyas Iyer, featuring in only his second ODI, struck a 70-ball 88 as part of a 213-run partnership alongside Rohit.

Nuwan Pradeep leaked 106 runs from his 10 overs, the joint third worst bowling figures in ODIs, while Rohit smeared Suranga Lakmal for four sixes from as many legal deliveries as Sri Lanka were put to the sword.

The tourists lost wickets at regular intervals and were never up with the rate, but Angelo Mathews' unbeaten 111 spared them from embarrassment as they ended their 50 overs with 251 for eight.

The teams now head for Visakhapatnam and Sunday's decider.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.