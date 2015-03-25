Rohit Sharma century guides India to one-day series win over Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma's brilliant century guided India to a one-day international series victory in Sri Lanka as they coasted to a six-wicket win in Kandy, although the game was marred by crowd trouble.

As the tourists closed in on their modest target of 218, fans threw bottles onto the pitch and the match was delayed for around 35 minutes before spectators were cleared from the ground and India completed victory to go 3-0 up in the five-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah's five for 27 had restricted Sri Lanka to 217 for nine, with Lahiru Thirimanne's 80 the only contribution of note from the hosts.

Akila Dananjaya struck in his first and second overs to reduce India to 61 for four in reply.

But Sharma responded with an unbeaten 124, from 145 balls, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished on 67 not out as the fifth-wicket pair put on a match-winning stand of 157.

Source: PA

