Richard Levi sustains mild concussion during meeting with Worcestershire

Northamptonshire batsman Richard Levi sustained a mild concussion after being hit with a bouncer from Worcestershire's Josh Tongue.

Levi, the former South Africa Twenty20 batsman, was on 28 when he was struck on the helmet by a Tongue bouncer.

He received treatment in the middle, with an early lunch called as medical staff continued to assess the 29-year-old, who was eventually taken to hospital in an ambulance.

In an update provided after their eight-wicket defeat by the Pears, Northants said: " Following some precautionary tests at Northampton General Hospital Richard has been diagnosed with mild concussion and is resting at home.

"Northamptonshire County Cricket Club would like to thank all fans for their kind words of support."

Levi himself took to Twitter, writing: " Given the all clear after my blow this afternoon. Thankfully no fracture just a concussion and observation. Thanks to all those who helped."

Source: PA

