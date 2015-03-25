 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Richard Levi sustains mild concussion during meeting with Worcestershire

28 May 2017 07:56

Northamptonshire batsman Richard Levi sustained a mild concussion after being hit with a bouncer from Worcestershire's Josh Tongue.

Levi, the former South Africa Twenty20 batsman, was on 28 when he was struck on the helmet by a Tongue bouncer.

He received treatment in the middle, with an early lunch called as medical staff continued to assess the 29-year-old, who was eventually taken to hospital in an ambulance.

In an update provided after their eight-wicket defeat by the Pears, Northants said: " Following some precautionary tests at Northampton General Hospital Richard has been diagnosed with mild concussion and is resting at home.

"Northamptonshire County Cricket Club would like to thank all fans for their kind words of support."

Levi himself took to Twitter, writing: " Given the all clear after my blow this afternoon. Thankfully no fracture just a concussion and observation. Thanks to all those who helped."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.

Feature Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points

Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points...

Wasps and Exeter meet in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham this Saturday.

Feature Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti's debut - what did the world look ...

Francesco Totti will call time on his 24-year career as a Roma player after the game with Genoa.

Feature Q&A on Wayne Rooney

Q&A on Wayne Rooney's England future...

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the second time in a