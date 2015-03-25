 
Richard Bedbrook: Finals day will show improvement in standard of women's game

01 September 2017 04:54

Surrey Stars coach Richard Bedbrook believes the Kia Super League finals will highlight a major improvement in the standard of women's cricket.

Stars play Western Storm at Hove on Friday afternoon for the right to take on reigning champions Southern Vipers later in the day.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity to show just how good the women's game is and I'm sure that will happen," Bedbrook said.

"If you look at the highlights of the group games there has been some fantastic cricket played by all the teams.

"The quality of the international players has moved it forward but I think there has been a big improvement in the county players involved compared to last year.

"They are fitter, sharper and more robust both in the games and in their preparation and I think Friday will show that."

Stars were favourites to go straight to the final before the last round of fixtures, but lost to Loughborough Lightning while Vipers beat Yorkshire Diamonds.

However, they will head to Hove in the knowledge that they beat both Storm and Vipers in the group stage.

"We'll just try and repeat what we did when we played them earlier," Bedbrook added. "Against Storm we got a lot of things right on the day. If we play as well we will give ourselves a good chance.

"Is it an advantage having an extra game if you get to the final? You can look at it both ways. You will be on a roll and will have been able to assess the conditions, know the angles of the ground and have got used to things.

"But we need to get there first. The Storm have got some great players themselves. We're looking forward to it."

Source: PA

