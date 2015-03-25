Result still in the Ballance as Yorkshire press for victory at Somerset

Somerset require another 161 runs with six wickets remaining on the final day to beat Yorkshire and claim their first Specsavers County Championship Division One victory of the season.

An unbroken 52-run stand between Adam Hose and Steven Davies led Somerset, in pursuit of 262, to 101 for four at the close after Steven Patterson had struck three times.

In-form skipper Gary Ballance was left stranded on 98 not out in Yorkshire's second-innings 283 all out, with Dominic Bess taking five for 80.

Lancashire are strong favourites to beat Middlesex at Southport.

The champions are 156 for six in their second innings, leading by just 27 heading into the final day, after 75 from Ryan McLaren and Tom Bailey's 58 had lifted the Red Rose to 309 all out.

An intriguing finish is on the cards at Guildford, where Surrey are leading by 217 runs with three second-innings wickets intact.

Rory Burns top-scored with 57 of Surrey's 253 for seven following an impressive innings from Ryan ten Doeschate, the Essex skipper hitting an unbeaten 168 to elevate his side to 435.

In Division Two, Yasir Shah and Mitchell Claydon stood firm for the final 7.4 overs to ensure second-placed Kent batted out the final day and secured a draw against bottom-placed Durham.

Chasing a 484-run victory target, Sam Northeast followed his first-innings century with 72 before the final pair held on at Canterbury to maintain Kent's unbeaten record.

Glamorgan, having slipped to 58 for six earlier in the match, completed a fine turnaround to beat Worcestershire by nine wickets at New Road.

Michael Hogan took five for 38 to help dismiss Worcestershire for 129, leaving Glamorgan a victory target of just 16.

Northamptonshire beat Derbyshire by 128 runs at Wantage Road.

Northants lost their last six second-innings wickets for just 30 runs, on-loan Surrey fast bowler Conor McKerr taking his second five-wicket haul of the match, to be dismissed for 277 and give Derbyshire a 320-run target.

But, despite an attacking 69 from Tom Taylor, the visitors could only manage 191 all out with Ben Sanderson and Nathan Buck sharing seven wickets.

Former England all-rounder Samit Patel struck an unbeaten 257 to set up Nottinghamshire's victory push against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Patel's 452-ball innings, which included 23 fours and a six, allowed Notts to declare on 535 for eight with a first-innings lead of 232 before Gloucestershire closed on 30 for one.

Sussex are in pole position to beat Leicestershire at Grace Road after Jofra Archer took career-best match figures of 11 for 137.

The paceman skittled the hosts for 175 to leave Sussex with 232 to win, with Luke Wells and nightwatchman Danny Briggs guiding them to 100 for two at the close.

Source: PA

