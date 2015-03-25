Reece Topley and Jamie Overton to join England's pace programme this winter

Reece Topley and Jamie Overton will join England's pace programme this winter as each continues his recovery from a back injury.

Topley, who has suffered a series of injury setbacks since he won the last of his 16 England limited-overs caps 19 months ago, will join Overton and five other pace prospects in South Africa, Spain and Loughborough.

Overton, whose twin brother Craig was one of three uncapped players named in England's Ashes squad last month, was reportedly close to a return for Somerset towards the end of the summer.

He and Hampshire left-armer Topley will be joined on the programme - in Potchefstroom in the new year, and Desert Springs in Spain either side of that trip under the eye of England's lead fast-bowling coach Kevin Shine - by Worcestershire pair Josh Tongue and George Scrimshaw, as well as Tom Barber (Middlesex), Paul Walter (Essex) and Zak Chappell (Leicestershire).

Source: PA

