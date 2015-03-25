 
Recovering Starc rested for Australia's limited-overs tour of India

18 August 2017 11:39

Mitchell Starc has been left out of Australia's squad for their limited-overs tour of India with the aim of safeguarding him for this winter's Ashes series.

The left-arm paceman had already been ruled out of the two-Test tour of Bangladesh, which starts later this month, due to a stress fracture in his right foot.

First diagnosed in March, Starc went onto play in the Champions Trophy three months later but it was then discovered the injury had not fully healed and he has been sidelined since Australia's group stage exit.

With a hectic winter including the Ashes followed by a one-day series against England and a Test tour of South Africa, it has been decided Starc will be rested for the ODI and Twenty20 international matches in India.

Physiotherapist David Beakley said: "We have recently reviewed the progress of Mitchell's right foot injury and the healing process has been slower than we would have liked.

"Consequently, in order to ensure his best possible preparation for the Ashes, he will be unavailable for the tour of India and will continue his rehab in Australia with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup."

The tour runs from September 17 to October 13, and there have been recalls for bowling pair James Faulkner and Nathan Coulter-Nile for the ODI leg of the tour with batsman Hilton Cartwright included for the first time in a 14-man squad.

Uncapped left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff is one of 13 players named for the T20s.

ODI squad: S Smith (captain), D Warner, A Agar, H Cartwright, N Coulter-Nile, P Cummins, J Faulkner, A Finch, J Hazlewood, T Head, G Maxwell, M Stoinis, M Wade, A Zampa.

T20 squad: S Smith (captain), D Warner, J Behrendorff, D Christian, N Coulter-Nile, P Cummins, A Finch, T Head, M Henriques, G Maxwell, T Paine, K Richardson, A Zampa.

Source: PA

