Former England player Jan Brittin, the all-time leading Test match run-scorer and century-maker in women's international cricket, has died at the age of 58.

Brittin scored a record 1,935 Test runs and five centuries for England, and was part of the World Cup winning team of 1993.

She was also the all-time leading female batsman for Surrey, who announced on Tuesday that she had died following a battle with cancer.

Surrey will pay tribute by flying their flag at half mast during the ongoing County Championship match against Yorkshire.

In an England career from 1979 to 1998, Brittin played in 27 Test matches and 63 one-day internationals, scoring 2,121 runs in the latter.

She top-scored with 48 in the 1993 World Cup final victory against New Zealand at Lord's, as well as taking the winning catch.

Director of England women's cricket Clare Connor, who played alongside Brittin, said on Tuesday: "JB was was one of the most quiet and unassuming cricketers you could meet, but she was pure class. An outstanding cricketer and a truly lovely person.

"In a year when England have again won the World Cup at Lord's, we should not forget the huge contribution JB made to the development and success of women's cricket in this country.

"For girls of my generation she was our first real female role model. She batted with grace and timing - a classical opener, so beautiful to watch. She was also a brilliantly athletic cover fielder.

"JB was born to play Test cricket and it's unlikely that her record in this format will ever be beaten. She also had a fine record in the one-day game, and of course she made that significant contribution to England's World Cup win at Lord's in 1993.

"On behalf of the ECB and the England women's team, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Jan's family and friends."

Surrey's director of women's cricket Ebony Rainford-Brent said: "Today is a such a sad day for the cricket community hearing the news of Jan Brittin's passing.

"JB was such an inspiration to me and many others growing up who were able to watch or play with one of the greatest female cricketers of all time.

"As a character she was fun, engaging and always generous in her knowledge, particularly when she gave back as a coach later in her career. Her records speak for themselves, the class of player she was and will stand the test of time.

"She will be sorely missed by the Surrey community, and we as a county are sending out our condolences to her loved ones and family."

Source: PA

