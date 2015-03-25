 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Ravichandran Ashwin leads India to thumping win over Sri Lankan

27 November 2017 10:54

Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage as India wrapped up a record victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur.

The tourists were dismissed for 166 on day four and defeated by an innings and 239 runs - their heaviest ever loss and India's joint largest win.

Ashwin also helped himself to a new accolade, surpassing Dennis Lillee as the fastest bowler to 300 Test wickets.

He claimed four for 63 in the second innings, matching a similar return from the first, passing the landmark in his 54th appearance - two fewer than Lillee.

Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma all finished with two apiece, with Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal's 61 the only real note of defiance.

India's 1-0 lead means they cannot lose the series but they will be hoping, and expected, to finish the job in style in Delhi.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as