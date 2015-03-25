Ravichandran Ashwin leads India to thumping win over Sri Lankan

Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage as India wrapped up a record victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur.

The tourists were dismissed for 166 on day four and defeated by an innings and 239 runs - their heaviest ever loss and India's joint largest win.

Ashwin also helped himself to a new accolade, surpassing Dennis Lillee as the fastest bowler to 300 Test wickets.

He claimed four for 63 in the second innings, matching a similar return from the first, passing the landmark in his 54th appearance - two fewer than Lillee.

Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma all finished with two apiece, with Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal's 61 the only real note of defiance.

India's 1-0 lead means they cannot lose the series but they will be hoping, and expected, to finish the job in style in Delhi.

Source: PA

