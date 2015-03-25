Rain ruins second day at Southampton

Only 13 overs were possible on a wet second day of the Specsavers County Championship Division One clash between Hampshire and Somerset at the Ageas Bowl.

Gareth Berg claimed an early breakthrough when he duped Somerset opener Marcus Trescothick into chopping the ball onto his own stumps from a delivery that proved too close to cut, the former England man having scored 13.

However, that was the only wicket of the day as the weather forced an early finish with Somerset on 43 for one.

Fellow opener Eddie Byrom, on his first-class debut, made steady progress to finish unbeaten on 13 from 50 deliveries. with Adam Hose nine not out at the other end.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.