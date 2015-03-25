Rain reigns in first West Indies v India one-day international

India's hopes of bouncing back quickly from their Champions Trophy final loss were dashed by rain in their first one-day international in the West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane both hit half-centuries as India went straight on the attack in their series opener in Trinidad but rain prevented the tourists completing their innings at Port of Spain.

India were 199 for three when play was washed out with 39.2 overs bowled. Openers Dhawan and Rahane hit 87 and 62 respectively while captain Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 32.

The inexperienced West Indies side had slowed the early scoring rate with leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo taking one for 39 from his 10 overs, including the wicket of Dhawan, when play was stopped. There had already been an earlier interruption of close to an hour.

The West Indies are ranked ninth in the world and missed out on the recent Champions Trophy. This five-match series is crucial as they look to get back into the top eight and secure automatic World Cup qualification.

Source: PA

