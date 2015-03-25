Rain forces Scotland's game with Namibia into second day

Scotland's World Cricket League clash with Namibia will be completed on Monday after rain brought an early end to proceedings in Edinburgh.

Richie Berrington made 110, his third List A century, as the hosts posted 268 for five in an innings reduced to 43 overs by the weather.

Berrington hit four sixes and five fours in his 90-ball stay, with Preston Mommsen, back in the fold after a brief retirement, making an unbeaten 49 in support.

Just 5.1 overs of the chase were possible before the heavens opened, Namibia reaching 26 without loss.

Source: PA

