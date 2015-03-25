 
Rain forces Scotland's game with Namibia into second day

11 June 2017 07:09

Scotland's World Cricket League clash with Namibia will be completed on Monday after rain brought an early end to proceedings in Edinburgh.

Richie Berrington made 110, his third List A century, as the hosts posted 268 for five in an innings reduced to 43 overs by the weather.

Berrington hit four sixes and five fours in his 90-ball stay, with Preston Mommsen, back in the fold after a brief retirement, making an unbeaten 49 in support.

Just 5.1 overs of the chase were possible before the heavens opened, Namibia reaching 26 without loss.

Source: PA

