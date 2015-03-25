Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday. Here, Press Association Sport assesses how the experiment fared.

WHAT WERE THE FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF THE PINK BALL? Pre-match predictions were that the first 10-12 overs were crucial for the fielding side, with prodigious swing anticipated before the pink ball went 'dead'. There was certainly noticeable movement, especially when Kemar Roach's second ball of the day hooped its way to second slip. England lost two wickets in the opening skirmishes but, even though Jason Holder worked manfully to keep the swing coming, perfect blue skies and a benign pitch helped Alastair Cook and Joe Root pile on twin centuries.

WOULD THE RED BALL HAVE DONE MORE? A hypothetical question but the batsman-friendly weather, the seemingly-flat deck and the less-than-stellar West Indian attack would probably have been to England's liking whatever colour the ball.

HOW WAS IT FOR FANS? Scores of TV viewers took to Twitter to register their difficulty in picking up the pink ball on screen, many declaring it inferior to its red cousin in that regard. There were some similar sentiments from those in attendance at the ground, though there is a chance this was a self-selecting sample, with those who noticed a problem more likely to take to social media than those who did not. But the sceptics had at least one well-qualified voice in their corner, with former England batsman Mark Butcher declaring the ball "really not easy to see".

DID THE LIGHTS MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Holder confounded all expectations when he declined to take the new ball after 80 overs, with the lights in full effect and Dawid Malan new to the crease. Two overs were effectively wasted before a fresh one was unwrapped. It instantly looked like a 100 watt bulb replacing a 40w but although it did swing more than its predecessor, the Windies were not able to strike and bafflingly ended the day with spin at both ends.

HOW DID IT SOUND? The consensus appeared to be that the satisfying clatter of leather and willow was not quite so appealing as usual. Several players involved in the county trials reported similar views and former England spinner Phil Tufnell conjured a new adjective during his Test Match Special commentary, deeming the noise of bat on ball as "clonky".

DID THE NIGHT-TIME SESSION WORK? The reality appeared to be at odds with expectations as the final hour saw the attendance drop sharply. Hopes were high that spectators would brave plunging temperatures to keep the stands full and the decibels high but fans flocked to the exit well before stumps was called. The sense of occasion was kept up by a hardcore in the Hollies Stand, with loud chanting - admittedly from the football songbook - and several bare-chested ring leaders waving their shirts in the air til the end.

HOW DO WARWICKSHIRE FEEL ABOUT IT? The ticket sales of 21,649 were strong - perhaps unusually so for a perceived 'second-tier' Test against a Windies side shorn of its star attractions. Warwickshire's data suggested a roughly even split between Edgbaston regulars and those who had never bought a Test ticket at the ground before. For a sport that considers converts as the golden goose, this represents good business indeed. The possibility of a cut-price 'twilight ticket' had been discussed but sales were robust enough for it not to be used. Warwickshire chief executive Neil Snowball told TMS: "We like to be innovative. Why not be the first? It could be the first of many and it could be the first and last. Either way it's going to be a historic match."

