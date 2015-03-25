 
Pujara and Rahane combine as India make good progress against Sri Lanka

03 August 2017 02:08

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane hit a century apiece to put India in a dominant position on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The pair put on an unbroken stand of 211 to see the tourists through to 344 for three at the close of play as they look to wrap up the three-match series with a game to go.

Pujara finished the day unbeaten on 128 after recording his 13th Test century, while Rahane ended on 103 not out after bringing up three figures in the closing moments of the day as Sri Lanka's bowlers were given the runaround.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India made a bright start with Shikhar Dhawan continuing his good form and the fit-again KL Rahul taking the attack to the new ball.

Rahul was afforded a lifeline in the 10th over after being given out lbw, only to overturn it on review, but Dhawan suffered no such luck when Dilruwan Perera successfully reviewed another appeal an over later to have him trapped in front for 35.

Pujara took his time to acclimatise to conditions in partnership with Rahul, and the pair had added 53 before a mix-up saw the opener short of his ground as he was run out for 57.

Virat Kohli suffered another first-innings disappointment as he edged Rangana Herath to slip for just 13 to leave India 123 for three.

However Pujara and Rahane batted for more than 50 overs to put India in a supreme position of strength going into the second day, with Pujara recording his 4,000th Test run in the process.

Source: PA

