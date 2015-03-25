 
Publishers Emerald Group secure Headingley naming rights

30 June 2017 07:39

Bingley-based publishing company Emerald Group has secured the naming rights to Headingley Stadium ahead of the redevelopment of the two grounds.

From November 1 the home of Yorkshire will be renamed Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground while the adjoining ground which houses Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire Carnegie will be called Emerald Headingley Rugby Stadium.

"We are very excited to enter into partnership with Emerald Group, who have just celebrated 50 years since being founded in Bradford in 1967," said Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur.

"This is a unique joint venture between the club, the Rhinos and Emerald and underpins the development of the North-South stand, which will now be called The Emerald Stand."

The Rhinos announced this week that the rugby ground's South Stand would be demolished at the end of August with work set to begin on the North-South stand a month later.

"This sponsorship is another vital step in our vision to transform our home once again into an iconic sporting venue with the exciting redevelopment plans set to begin in late summer," said Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington.

"We are proud to have been associated with Emerald for many years through their charitable foundation's support of our own Leeds Rhinos Foundation, which uses the power of sport to change lives, and this new partnership strengthens the bond between the two organisations."

Emerald Group chairman Dr Keith Howard added: "In our 50th year, Emerald looks forward to an exciting future. As a business founded in Yorkshire, it's important that we support our local community, so it's fitting that we're working with Headingley Stadium to continue to host world-class sport."

Source: PA

