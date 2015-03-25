Preston Mommsen uses annual leave to come out of retirement for Scotland

Preston Mommsen has reversed his decision to retire from Scotland duty after being included in the Saltires' squad for their Intercontinental Cup and World Cricket League matches against Namibia.

The batsman stood down from the national team last year after deciding to focus his efforts on his new property investment career.

But the 29-year-old has now returned to the fold after agreeing to use his annual leave entitlement in order to take part in the four-day I-Cup match, which starts on June 6 at Ayr Cricket Club.

Mommsen will also be in the team which faces the Namibians at the Grange in Edinburgh for two World Cricket League clashes on June 11 and 13.

Cricket Scotland said in a statement: " After announcing his retirement from international cricket in late 2016, Preston Mommsen's inclusion for the WCL fixtures confirms the selectors' view that he is still considered one of Scotland's leading international batsmen.

"Mommsen, who still holds a burning ambition to be part of the Scotland set-up, is now working full-time but has taken leave to represent his country once more. Mommsen has been in fine early-season form for his club side Grange and has been training regularly with the national coaches."

Kyle Coetzer will lead the side with Con de Lange again named as vice-captain.

Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn added: "The team are looking forward to this block of international cricket at home throughout June.

"Preparation over the winter and early part of the summer has been excellent and the players are now itching to play. The I-Cup is a format we value highly, however we have had limited actual game time as 11 of our 16 days of I-Cup cricket during this three-year cycle have been washed out.

"We look forward to our opening contest against Namibia in Ayr, where the conditions normally offer something for every skill set."

Source: PA

