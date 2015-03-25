Players backed by FICA in pay stand-off with Cricket Australia

The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations has thrown its weight behind Australia's players in their ongoing pay stand-off with Cricket Australia.

CA's desire to bring an end to the revenue-sharing model of its contracted players, as part of a wider reorganisation of its remuneration policy, has been met with strong resistance by the Australian Cricketers' Association, the representative body representing the 230 players in negotiations.

As of July 1 those cricketers effectively became unemployed, pending a new memorandum of understanding, but positions appear entrenched on both sides and Australia's A tour to South Africa, the seniors' trip to Bangladesh and even this winter's Ashes are all threatened.

ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson sits on the FICA board, so the global players' body's alignment on the subject hardly comes as a surprise, but their official statement left no room for doubt.

"The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations today extended its support to the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) and its members," it read.

"FICA is concerned with CA's desire to end the percentage revenue sharing model that has so successfully underpinned the partnership between the players and administrators in Australia for 20 years.

"The model has not only been hugely successful for Australian cricket but has been a model of best practice adopted by associations in cricket and other sports, worldwide.

"FICA is also seriously concerned with CA's approach to its dealings with the ACA throughout this ongoing process.

"FICA commends the ACA and the Australian players for their unity and resolve and for their consistent attempts to negotiate with CA in a professional and transparent manner, including their willingness to use independent mediation to reach a resolution."

The organisation further floated the idea of a legal challenge should CA prevent individuals from seeking other paid playing deals while negotiations continue.

"FICA notes the indications given by CA that it may attempt to restrict now un-contracted players from competing in other cricket events by refusing to grant them a No Objection Certificate (NOC) or threatening them with future playing bans," added the statement.

"FICA reiterates its strong opposition to any artificial restrictions that unfairly attempt to prevent players from earning a living and that have not been agreed with players or their representatives.

"FICA believes that such restrictions would be open to legal challenge in most jurisdictions as a restraint of trade."

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, an independent FICA board member, said: "I was part of a revenue share partnership model for many years as a player and this was a critical factor in fostering the relationship between board and players.

"In the current cricket environment where players have other options I don't understand why a board would want to change a partnership that has proved to be successful."

Source: PA

