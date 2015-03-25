Play suspended in T20 Blast clash after horror injury to Luke Fletcher

Play in the NatWest T20 Blast clash between Birmingham and Nottinghamshire was suspended after a horror injury to Luke Fletcher.

The popular Notts bowler had just started his spell when his first delivery was hit by Sam Hain and struck him on the head.

Fletcher went down to the floor and was then led from the field, with a towel covering his head.

His team-mates were visibly upset, Samit Patel in particular in tears, as coach Peter Moores addressed them.

The players then left the field, with Nottinghamshire later saying play would resume after a 20-minute break.

Source: PA

