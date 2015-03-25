 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Play suspended in T20 Blast clash after horror injury to Luke Fletcher

08 July 2017 09:24

Play in the NatWest T20 Blast clash between Birmingham and Nottinghamshire was suspended after a horror injury to Luke Fletcher.

The popular Notts bowler had just started his spell when his first delivery was hit by Sam Hain and struck him on the head.

Fletcher went down to the floor and was then led from the field, with a towel covering his head.

His team-mates were visibly upset, Samit Patel in particular in tears, as coach Peter Moores addressed them.

The players then left the field, with Nottinghamshire later saying play would resume after a 20-minute break.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to the Lions

How Twitter reacted to the Lions' draw against New...

The British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the third and final Test in Auckland, with the series finishing 1-1.

Feature Remembering the Lions

Remembering the Lions' only previous Test series d...

The British and Irish Lions' 15-15 draw with New Zealand secured only the second ever tied Test series in the touring side's illustrious history.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions and world champions New Zealand fought out a drawn Test series after they shared the

Feature 5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku

5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku...

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.