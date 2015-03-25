 
Pietersen open to international return with South Africa

19 July 2017 07:23

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has admitted playing for South Africa is an option.

Pietersen has not played for England in any format since being sacked in the aftermath of the 2013-14 Ashes defeat in Australia.

The South Africa-born 37-year-old has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast campaign with Surrey will be his last but he will go on playing around the world for various T20 franchises.

And he has not given up on his international career just yet.

" I'll play for South Africa," he told talkSPORT. " It's a possibility. We'll wait until 2019.

"All I'm doing now is committing to the franchises.

"I'll play in South Africa for the next two years, I'll play in Australia for the next two years, I'll play in Pakistan for the next two years.

"The issue with (playing in) England next year is I'm building a lodge in Africa and the time I'll be there with my family and doing stuff in Africa is over this period, so I won't be in England next year."

Source: PA

