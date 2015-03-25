Paul Walter excels as Essex draw with West Indies

Paul Walter underlined his burgeoning reputation as a promising all-rounder by starring with both bat and ball as Essex drew with West Indies at Chelmsford.

The 23-year-old left-hander rescued Essex from humiliation with his highest first-class score, helping his side to 185 for nine declared, and then took two quick wickets when the West Indians batted again.

The tourists recovered, though, and had increased their notional lead to 288 when time was called on their batting practice with 20 overs remaining.

Walter had come in at 52 for five in the fifth over of the day - soon to be 56 for six - and was still there, on 68 not out, when Essex declared just before 3pm.

The player who signed his first professional contract little more than a year ago faced 139 balls, hitting nine fours and a straight six off Devendra Bishoo that threatened the window of the radio commentary box and its occupants.

He had 50-run partnerships with Aron Nijar (30) and Matt Dixon (eight) to tame a West Indian attack in which Kemar Roach finished with five for 43.

With a ball in his hand, Walter has eased into the key third seamer position in the Essex attack in the absence of the injured Matt Quinn.

Despite spending 12 minutes shy of three hours in the middle with his pads on, he opened the bowling and took wickets with his sixth and seventh balls to finish with two for 14 from three overs.

Kraigg Brathwaite (two) and Kyle Hope (nought) were the men to go but Hope's brother Shai made 46 and Roston Chase an unbeaten 50 - to go with his first-innings 81 - as the West Indies finished on 135 for four.

West Indies coach Stuart Law said: "We came here with the target of the batsmen to spend some time in the middle. Our top six have done that and Roston Chase has spent quite a bit of time out there, which is great for us.

"We've come here and accomplished what we wanted to."

Source: PA

