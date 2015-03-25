Paul Coughlin named Durham captain for NatWest T20 Blast

Paul Coughlin will take over from Paul Collingwood as Durham captain in this season's NatWest T20 Blast.

The 24-year-old seamer, from Sunderland, has played just 16 T20 matches in his career but has already served as Collingwood's vice-captain in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

"It's an honour to captain the club in any format. From growing up, it's what I've always wanted to do," said Coughlin, who will lead the team for the first time in Friday's home match with Lancashire.

"It's still early in my career but that makes it feel more special that they've put it to me and asked me if I wanted to do the job for the team.

"It's great to have Colly still around as well and he can push me in the right direction with any help or advice I need.

"I'm really honoured to get the chance to captain at such a young age."

Source: PA

