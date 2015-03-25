 
Paul Collingwood sees the attraction of World XI T20 action in Pakistan

24 August 2017 12:39

Paul Collingwood has confirmed he has been approached to play for a World XI T20 side in Pakistan next month.

The former England all-rounder says he would be willing to take part in a landmark three-match series in Lahore providing security measures are in place.

The touring side will be coached by Andy Flower, forming part of the International Cricket Council's bid to bring top-level cricket back to the country.

Collingwood, England's World T20 winning captain in 2010, is still playing for Durham and admits the idea of representing a world XI at the age of 41 certainly appeals.

"I've been asked if I would be willing," he said.

"But until you hear all the details of the security and everything you can't really commit to anything.

"Andy asked me if I would entertain the idea, so that's the starting point.

"Certainly the thing that would interest me is if, at 41, I could play in a T20 international in front of that crowd, that would float anybody's boat.

"The tag of a world XI at 41, I'm quite proud of that if I was to get into that team."

Pakistan has been isolated from the international scene since a terrorist attack in Lahore in 2009 and the team have been forced to play their 'home' internationals in the UAE.

Collingwood added: "What I do remember about Pakistan was the passion of the supporters.

"I think Karachi was probably one of the loudest crowds I have heard during an international match. They love cricket out there and it's a tough place to tour.

"If it was England and we weren't allowed to play cricket in England, we would be doing everything possible to get it back."

