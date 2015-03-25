Paul Collingwood included in World XI squad to play in Pakistan

Former England limited-overs captain Paul Collingwood has been included in a World XI squad to play a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in Lahore.

The 41-year-old Durham veteran is the only English player in a 14-man party which will be led by South Africa's Faf du Plessis.

Collingwood will link up again with Andy Flower, who coaches the side.

The World XI will play three Twenty20 Internationals for the Independence Cup against Pakistan under lights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 12, 13 and 15 September.

The series is set to be played with military protection and is part of a process aimed at bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, who have played home games in the UAE since gunmen attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.

Collingwood's fellow World Twenty20 winning captain, the West Indies' Darren Sammy, South Africa pair Hashim Amla and Morne Morkel and former Australia white-ball skipper George Bailey are also in the squad.

Du Plessis said: "I am honoured to have been appointed as captain of such a diverse, attractive and well-balanced side. Like most of the players, I look forward to my maiden tour to Lahore and play my part in the safe and gradual resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

"All the members of the squad have complete faith and trust in the assessment and judgement of the security experts, who have assured us that there will be no comprise on the safety and security of all those involved in the series.

"As professionals, we are getting paid to play in the series, but the bottom line is that if we didn't feel safe, no amount of money would get us there. In this background, we will land in Lahore with nothing except cricket in our minds.

"In my career, I have featured in some very exciting matches against Pakistan but playing Pakistan in front of its passionate supporters will be a unique occasion, which I can't wait to experience. As a player, I understand the importance of playing in front of home crowds and that is something I'm sure the Pakistan players will relish."

Source: PA

