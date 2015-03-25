 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Paul Collingwood included in World XI squad to play in Pakistan

24 August 2017 02:09

Former England limited-overs captain Paul Collingwood has been included in a World XI squad to play a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in Lahore.

The 41-year-old Durham veteran is the only English player in a 14-man party which will be led by South Africa's Faf du Plessis.

Collingwood will link up again with Andy Flower, who coaches the side.

The World XI will play three Twenty20 Internationals for the Independence Cup against Pakistan under lights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 12, 13 and 15 September.

The series is set to be played with military protection and is part of a process aimed at bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, who have played home games in the UAE since gunmen attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.

Collingwood's fellow World Twenty20 winning captain, the West Indies' Darren Sammy, South Africa pair Hashim Amla and Morne Morkel and former Australia white-ball skipper George Bailey are also in the squad.

Du Plessis said: "I am honoured to have been appointed as captain of such a diverse, attractive and well-balanced side. Like most of the players, I look forward to my maiden tour to Lahore and play my part in the safe and gradual resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

"All the members of the squad have complete faith and trust in the assessment and judgement of the security experts, who have assured us that there will be no comprise on the safety and security of all those involved in the series.

"As professionals, we are getting paid to play in the series, but the bottom line is that if we didn't feel safe, no amount of money would get us there. In this background, we will land in Lahore with nothing except cricket in our minds.

"In my career, I have featured in some very exciting matches against Pakistan but playing Pakistan in front of its passionate supporters will be a unique occasion, which I can't wait to experience. As a player, I understand the importance of playing in front of home crowds and that is something I'm sure the Pakistan players will relish."

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.