Paul Collingwood: England have ability to win 2019 Cricket World Cup

Paul Collingwood is still confident Eoin Morgan's England can become world-beaters on home soil in 2019, despite their failure at the semi-final stage in this summer's Champions Trophy.

Morgan is the only survivor in England's currently much-admired white-ball team from the one Collingwood led to this country's only global trophy to date - at the ICC World Twenty20 in 2010.

There was growing optimism, after a flawless group campaign this month, that England were at last about to add a maiden one-day international title at their 19th attempt since the first World Cup in 1975.

That will have to wait at least another two years after their untypically meek performance on a slow, used pitch in Cardiff on Wednesday, when they lost their last eight wickets for 83 runs before Pakistan coasted to victory to book their place in this weekend's final at The Oval, where they will face India.

Collingwood, however, is not about to give up on a group of players he has seen at close quarters in his brief spells as part of the England coaching staff.

Speaking to Press Association Sport while taking part in the final leg of broadcaster Jeff Stelling's March for Men for Prostate Cancer UK, Collingwood reflected on England's disappointing Champions Trophy exit, but insisted they came up against opponents at the top of their game and are good enough to fare much better in their home World Cup in two years' time.

"Pakistan played like world-beaters and they deserved it," he said of England's eight-wicket defeat in Wales.

"That is what tournament play is all about, that's why it's so difficult to win these ICC tournaments.

"But I think we all realise that, whether England win or lose, they are playing some very exciting cricket. The batting line-up they have is as powerful as any in the world."

Their prospects for 2019 therefore remain intact, he believes.

"They have huge strength in depth as well," said Collingwood.

"This will just be learning experience because they have definitely got the ability (to win a World Cup).

"They've probably got 15 or 16 players who could fit into this team and do a fantastic job."

It was a shock that England were not able to adapt to conditions which their conquerors exploited expertly, but Collingwood points out the winners deserve due credit.

"Pakistan were absolutely fantastic with the ball and didn't really allow England to show the power they have shown over the last couple of years," he said.

"A lot of people have spoken about the pitch and a lot will say it was disappointing to be playing on it. That is out of England's hands. But you have to adapt, it's as simple as that.

"This team has been around the world. I watched them play in Sharjah, on a very slow, turning pitch, and they beat Pakistan there. So I guess this was a bit surprising, but sometimes another team just plays outstandingly well."

England were minus opener Jason Roy, dropped after his untimely loss of form and replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

Collingwood is confident both will play their part as England set their sights on 2019.

"Jonny Bairstow deserved the chance he was given after playing some fantastic innings and never letting England down," said Collingwood. "Jason Roy has that X-factor at the top of the order.

"Every player goes through these trots - whoever you are, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, everybody - and it's just unfortunate that his came when it did.

"Jonny is an amazing player and a versatile player, so he can fit in many positions."

:: Over the last 15 days Stelling has walked a marathon every day from Exeter City FC and will be crossing the finish line at Newcastle United FC on Friday evening after a 400 mile trek from one St James' Park to another.

Source: PA

