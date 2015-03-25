 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Pattinson suffers setback ahead of Ashes series

03 October 2017 11:24

James Pattinson is the least likely of Australia's four pace bowlers to be fit for the first Ashes Test against England in Brisbane next month.

Australia's fast-bowling coach David Saker has reported a setback for Pattinson as he continues to suffer with back problems, but adds that Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are all on track for the Gabba.

Saker, standing in for Darren Lehmann as Australia coach on their limited-overs tour of India, gave an update on the team's frontline seamers.

"Three of them we know are on track, but James Pattinson's had a little bit of a setback," said Saker, who was England's fast-bowling coach on their last two Ashes tours.

"We're not sure how bad (Pattinson's injury is) at the moment."

Nathan Coulter-Nile is Australia's other pace option should they need four quick bowlers at any point in the Ashes, as Starc (foot), Hazlewood (side) and Cummins - rested from the Twenty20 leg of the India tour - seek to prove their fitness in Sheffield Shield fixtures.

Saker added: "Josh Hazlewood is on track to play the first Test, Mitchell Starc is going really well and Patty is obviously flying.

"I think it's really good for the whole Australian team that they've got three [Sheffield] Shield games.

"Whether the fast bowlers play all three of those, we'll wait and see."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.