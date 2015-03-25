Pattinson suffers setback ahead of Ashes series

James Pattinson is the least likely of Australia's four pace bowlers to be fit for the first Ashes Test against England in Brisbane next month.

Australia's fast-bowling coach David Saker has reported a setback for Pattinson as he continues to suffer with back problems, but adds that Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are all on track for the Gabba.

Saker, standing in for Darren Lehmann as Australia coach on their limited-overs tour of India, gave an update on the team's frontline seamers.

"Three of them we know are on track, but James Pattinson's had a little bit of a setback," said Saker, who was England's fast-bowling coach on their last two Ashes tours.

"We're not sure how bad (Pattinson's injury is) at the moment."

Nathan Coulter-Nile is Australia's other pace option should they need four quick bowlers at any point in the Ashes, as Starc (foot), Hazlewood (side) and Cummins - rested from the Twenty20 leg of the India tour - seek to prove their fitness in Sheffield Shield fixtures.

Saker added: "Josh Hazlewood is on track to play the first Test, Mitchell Starc is going really well and Patty is obviously flying.

"I think it's really good for the whole Australian team that they've got three [Sheffield] Shield games.

"Whether the fast bowlers play all three of those, we'll wait and see."

Source: PA

