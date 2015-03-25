Patel hopes starring role in Notts T20 win caught attention of England selectors

Samit Patel expressed his "hurt" at being overlooked by England after delivering a standout reminder of his talents to selectors by inspiring Nottinghamshire to glory in the NatWest T20 Blast.

Patel, who says he has had no communication with the hierarchy since being unused for England's tour of South Africa a little under two years ago , came to the crease in the final at Edgbaston with Notts in some trouble at 30 for three against Birmingham Bears.

He mixed maturity with brutality in his 64 not out from 42 balls and shared a 132-run stand alongside Brendan Taylor that helped the Outlaws to a 22-run win in front of a boisterous crowd in Birmingham.

Patel was never far from the action on Finals Day, including claiming the key wicket of Shahid Afridi in Nottinghamshire's semi-final victory over Hampshire earlier in the day, but he was most impressed with his run out of Birmingham dangerman Ed Pollock, saying: "I've never hit the stumps before!"

And after starring in the win over Birmingham that sealed a domestic limited-overs double for Nottinghamshire, the 32-year-old was quick to remind England that he was still available.

He said: "I'd be disappointed if they didn't watch that. Playing for England is the utmost best for me. I love playing for England. Every time I put on an England shirt I don't think that I've let them down.

"You always put yourself out there. You've got to be the right man to do it on the day and luckily enough for me it was. I think class will always show regardless of what the situation is."

Despite what could be termed a modest record in six Tests, 36 one-dayers and 18 Twenty20s, Patel feels he has not disgraced himself in an England shirt and that he may even be approaching the peak of his powers.

He seemed to be particularly irked that he is seemingly not in contention in England's limited-overs sides, having been a key player for Nottinghamshire in their T20 Blast and Royal London One-Day Cup triumphs this year.

He added: "Yeah it has hurt, especially in the white-ball format. I'm an ambitious player. You shouldn't play for Notts if you don't want to play for England in my opinion. Putting on that shirt, it means everything to me.

"Don't even count me out of Test cricket to be honest. I think I know my game much better now. I'm ready, I know I'm ready if they ring me, that's for sure. I'm a different player.

"They haven't spoken to me since the South Africa trip that I went on and didn't play. I have thought about picking up the phone but there's only one winner there and it won't go down well if I pick up the phone."

Reflecting on Nottinghamshire's success, he said: "We have a great team spirit. We win together and we lose together. We always play cricket to win, and win trophies. We have won two this year."

Patel's stand with Taylor lifted Notts to 190 for four, a total that proved beyond Birmingham - despite Sam Hain's 72 from 44 balls - as they responded with 168 for eight.

Birmingham sports director Ashley Giles was left to rue the Patel-Taylor partnership but was proud of his troops after they saw off Glamorgan earlier in the day to reach the last hurdle.

He said: "We've been outplayed by a very good Notts team.

" I thought the partnership between Patel and Taylor was extraordinary from where they were. They timed it about perfectly.

"But overall I'm really proud that we got close again and they're good signs for us."

Source: PA

