Part-time Windies spinner Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action

West Indies' occasional off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite is to have his suspect action scrutinised by the International Cricket Council after being reported during the Edgbaston Test.

Brathwaite, better known as an opening batsman, will be free to continue bowling pending results of tests on his action - which must take place in the next two weeks.

The 24-year-old did not take a wicket in this country's inaugural day-night Test but did record the unusual figures of 6-0-6-0 while England piled up 514 for eight declared on their way to a mammoth innings victory which put them 1-0 up with two matches to play.

Brathwaite has taken 12 wickets in his 38-Test career, half of which came in his career-best six for 29 against Sri Lanka in Colombo almost two years ago.

Source: PA

