 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Part-time Windies spinner Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action

20 August 2017 04:39

West Indies' occasional off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite is to have his suspect action scrutinised by the International Cricket Council after being reported during the Edgbaston Test.

Brathwaite, better known as an opening batsman, will be free to continue bowling pending results of tests on his action - which must take place in the next two weeks.

The 24-year-old did not take a wicket in this country's inaugural day-night Test but did record the unusual figures of 6-0-6-0 while England piled up 514 for eight declared on their way to a mammoth innings victory which put them 1-0 up with two matches to play.

Brathwaite has taken 12 wickets in his 38-Test career, half of which came in his career-best six for 29 against Sri Lanka in Colombo almost two years ago.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash