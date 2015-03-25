Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed banned for not cooperating in spot-fixing investigation

Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has been banned for one year for failing to cooperate with an investigation into spot-fixing.

The 28-year-old, who represented his country 68 times across all formats, was charged in April in relation to spot-fixing at last winter's Pakistan Super League.

Jamshed was found to have violated articles 2.4.6 (not cooperating with investigation) and 2.4.7 (obstructing and delaying investigation) of the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.

He has now been suspended by the PCB, who is preparing to bring more charges in the fixing case.

The PCB said in a statement posted on Twitter: "Update: Anti Corruption Tribunal has imposed one year ban on cricketer Nasir Jamshed for Non-Co-operation with PCB ACU, more charges will be brought up in near future."

Jamshed was arrested by British police in February and was provisionally suspended from all forms of the game. He was later released on bail.

Former Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have both been suspended for five years by the PCB for their roles in the spot-fixing case.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan was banned for a year and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was given a two-month suspension.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.