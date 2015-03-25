 
Pakistan stroll to series ODI whitewash with nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka

24 October 2017 12:54

Pakistan completed a 5-0 one-day series whitewash over Sri Lanka by cruising to a nine-wicket success in Sharjah.

A 12th successive 50-over loss for Sri Lanka was delivered in emphatic fashion as Usman Khan claimed five for 34 when the tourists were dismissed for just 103 inside 27 overs.

That target was chased down by Pakistan in only 20.2 overs, with Fakhar Zaman (48) the only wicket to fall.

Sri Lanka began the day hoping to avoid a third series whitewash of the year in this format, having previously been comprehensively beaten by South Africa and India.

But they offered little resistance as Khan tore through their top order, and Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan weighed in with two wickets apiece too.

There were 84 runs on the board before Sri Lanka's attack finally removed Zaman, and Imam Ul-Haq (45) and Faheem Ashraf (five) saw Pakistan home with nearly 30 overs to spare.

