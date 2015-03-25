Pakistan edge Sri Lanka in dramatic finish to clinch T20 series

Pakistan claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in their T20 international series against Sri Lanka by clinching a dramatic two-wicket win with just a ball to spare in Abu Dhabi.

Faheem Ashraf became the first Pakistan player to take a T20 hat-trick as the tourists were restricted to just 124 for nine in the second of three T20s.

But Sarfraz Ahmed's side, who had been coasting home at 94 for four in the 16th over, entered the final over still needing 12 to win.

Ashraf was caught at long on from the first ball, leaving Pakistan eight wickets down, before Hasan Ali was dropped at long off from the third.

But Shadab Khan went straight down the ground for six from the next and clinched series victory off the penultimate delivery to end unbeaten on 16.

Ashraf made history in the 19th over of Sri Lanka's innings, accounting for Isuru Udana, Mahela Udawatte and Dasun Shanaka in successive deliveries.

It had been slow going for the visitors batting first and it took until the 16th over to bring up their 100 for the loss of just two wickets.

Danushka Gunathilaka's 51 was accumulated over 48 balls while Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 32 off 31 in a game where only four batsmen reached 20.

Source: PA

