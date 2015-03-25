Pakistan celebrate victory in Twenty20 decider against a World XI

Pakistan won the deciding third Twenty20 international against a World XI by 33 runs to ensure celebrations in Lahore.

Ahmed Shehzad hit 89 from 55 balls and Rumman Raees and the fit-again Hasan Ali starred with the ball in a one-sided Pakistan win.

The World XI had won by seven wickets with one ball remaining on Wednesday to level the Independence Cup series after losing the opener by 20 runs.

Pakistan were put in to bat and made the most of the opportunity, with a 102-run second-wicket partnership between Shehzad and Babar Azam (48) helping the hosts post a solid 183 for four.

Tamim Iqbal fell after a rapid start to the World XI's reply and two wickets in successive balls in the fifth over had them in trouble, including Hashim Amla run out for a quick 21 after a mix-up with South Africa colleague Faf d u Plessis - who went the same way after Shadab Khan's direct hit to leave his side 67 for five.

Thisara Perera, the only World XI bowler to take a wicket as Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman were both run out, also belatedly gave them hope with the bat by blasting 32 from 13 balls.

David Miller also made 32 before becoming Ali's second victim, leaving Darren Sammy with just the tail for company as the innings subsided to 150 for eight, Raees giving up just five runs off the last over.

The series marks the return of international cricket to Pakistan, with Sri Lanka then visiting Lahore in late October for the final T20 international of a three-format tour contested mainly in Pakistan's home-from-home in the United Arab Emirates.

Source: PA

