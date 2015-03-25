Paceman Morne Morkel suffers injury to leave South Africa sweating

South Africa paceman Morne Morkel took two wickets in the first over of Bangladesh's pursuit of 424 but ended a rain-shortened third day of the first Test nursing a side strain.

Morkel is unlikely to feature in the remainder of the series opener as Cricket South Africa revealed on Twitter shortly before the close of play that the 32-year-old will undergo further scans on Monday morning.

It is a blow for the Proteas as Morkel underlined his importance by bowling Tamim Iqbal and pinning Mominul Haque lbw to leave Bangladesh in disarray before they staggered to 49 for three at tea, when the rain fell to end proceedings for the day.

Morkel should have had his third wicket before injury struck but had overstepped in bowling Mushfiqur Rahim, and the Bangladesh captain survived to close overnight on 16no.

Temba Bavuma (71) and South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (81) had earlier added quick runs to help the hosts declare on 247 for six as Bangladesh were left requiring their highest fourth innings score of all time for an unlikely win.

Source: PA

