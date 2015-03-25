 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Paceman Morne Morkel suffers injury to leave South Africa sweating

02 October 2017 02:54

South Africa paceman Morne Morkel took two wickets in the first over of Bangladesh's pursuit of 424 but ended a rain-shortened third day of the first Test nursing a side strain.

Morkel is unlikely to feature in the remainder of the series opener as Cricket South Africa revealed on Twitter shortly before the close of play that the 32-year-old will undergo further scans on Monday morning.

It is a blow for the Proteas as Morkel underlined his importance by bowling Tamim Iqbal and pinning Mominul Haque lbw to leave Bangladesh in disarray before they staggered to 49 for three at tea, when the rain fell to end proceedings for the day.

Morkel should have had his third wicket before injury struck but had overstepped in bowling Mushfiqur Rahim, and the Bangladesh captain survived to close overnight on 16no.

Temba Bavuma (71) and South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (81) had earlier added quick runs to help the hosts declare on 247 for six as Bangladesh were left requiring their highest fourth innings score of all time for an unlikely win.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.