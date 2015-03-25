Pace bowler Mark Footitt returns to Nottinghamshire

Mark Footitt has rejoined Nottinghamshire after the pace bowler was released by Surrey for personal reasons.

The left-armer, who had been on the fringes of an England call-up in previous years, has left Surrey after just one full season with the club, citing family issues as the reason he was unable to settle in the capital.

Footitt has been a regular in the four-day team so far this season, taking 23 wickets in seven matches at an average of less than 30, but he has decided to make the move back to Trent Bridge - the place where he made his first-class debut after coming through the academy.

Notts director of cricket Mick Newell told the club's official website: "Mark wants to come back and play his cricket in the east midlands, so we're very pleased to have the opportunity to sign him and welcome him back to Trent Bridge.

"He's obviously blossomed as a cricketer since he was last here, and we believe he can help us go where we want to go for the rest of this season and in the following two seasons at least."

Former Derbyshire quick Footitt told Surrey's official website: " I've not been able to settle in London, away from my partner and my daughter.

"We have really struggled being apart and my relocation to London has meant I have been away from family support. We have tried to solve these problems for a long time without success, and have therefore had to ask for my release from Surrey."

Source: PA

