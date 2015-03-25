Oval set for expansion as Surrey aim high

Surrey have announced plans to increase the capacity of the Kia Oval from 25,500 to 40,000 in time for the 2023 Ashes series.

The stadium would become the largest cricket venue in Britain, overtaking Lord's which is reportedly considering plans to grow to a 32,000-capacity ground.

Surrey said the expansion proposal includes the replacement of the compact Bedser Stand with an 8,000-seat facility, while also boosting capacity in its OCS Stand.

Club chief executive Richard Gould said: "Our business has taken off over the last five years and our reserves have quadrupled in size along with significantly higher profits.

"This has largely been driven through T20 cricket and an increase in our non-matchday business, but sales for international cricket also remain very strong. Most of our major games now sell out, either for county cricket or international cricket, and we need more seats to meet demand."

The club said work could start in late 2019, after a summer that includes the World Cup and England's next home Ashes series. The Oval will stage the opening match of that year's World Cup.

The Oval also stages this year's Champions Trophy final on June 18, and Surrey chairman Richard Thompson said it was an appropriate time to move towards creating a larger stadium.

Thompson said on Surrey's website: "The time is now right for cricket to think on a bigger scale. We have already received a positive response from early discussions with the ECB and our landlord, the Duchy of Cornwall. We will now work up more detailed proposals and financial models to share with our wider group of stakeholders."

The MCC, which owns Lord's, is reported to be consulting members about proposals to raise its own capacity.

According to the Times, it has put forward two proposals, one which includes the building of two blocks of flats adjacent to the Nursery Ground to fund ground development, and the other which would develop another area of Lord's using the club's own financial resources, costing Â£89million.

Source: PA

