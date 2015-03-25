Ottis Gibson to leave England bowing role and take over as South Africa coach

Ottis Gibson has decided to step down as England bowling coach to take over as the head coach of South Africa.

Gibson, who began his second stint with England in early 2015, will leave his post at the end of the Test series against West Indies.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Ottis Gibson for his services to English cricket," said England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss.

"Ottis has been an integral part of the England team in his two stints as bowling coach.

"His experience, tactical awareness and understanding of bowling in all conditions has benefited our approach and has helped our bowling unit develop greatly across all formats of the game.

"He is an ambitious man and when this opportunity presented itself it was difficult for him to turn down.

"On behalf of the ECB, I would like to wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."

Gibson's decision leaves England searching for a new fast bowling coach ahead of the Ashes in Australia, which begins in November.

"Ottis has played a vital role in our progress over the past few years," said England head coach Trevor Bayliss.

"His knowledge of the international game and the way he has supported all our bowlers in their development has been immeasurable."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.