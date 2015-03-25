 
Notts captain Dan Christian left with black eye after trophy presentation mishap

03 September 2017 12:24

Nottinghamshire captain Dan Christian was left with an unexpected black eye after being accidentally struck in the face during the NatWest T20 Blast trophy presentation.

Christian pulverised Olly Stone in the final over during Nottinghamshire's innings in an entertaining eight-ball 24 cameo but one delivery caught him unawares during the ceremony at Edgbaston.

With champagne starting to be sprayed in the background, the Nottinghamshire captain was hurriedly handed the trophy following the 22-run victory over Birmingham Bears in the final, only to take a knock to his left eye.

Christian later posted an image on Twitter with his winner's medal in his mouth alongside the caption: " That's why you play. Thanks to the presentation lady for the black eye!"

Source: PA

