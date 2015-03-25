Nottinghamshire's Greg Smith announces retirement

Greg Smith has become the second Nottinghamshire batsman to retire in as many days, following Michael Lumb.

While former England batsman Lumb was forced out of the game due to injury, 28-year-old Smith has left to pursue a career outside of cricket.

The former Leicestershire and England Under-19 international has played just three first-class matches this season and has opted to move on.

"I'd like to thank everyone associated with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club for making it such an enjoyable few years," said Smith. "It feels like the right time for me to move on from cricket.

"I'll leave the game having met some incredible people and with some amazing memories.

"I'm sure, with the quality within the current squad, Nottinghamshire will continue to enjoy plenty of success in the years to come."

Smith leaves the game with 105 first-class matches to his name, as well as 48 apiece in both limited-overs formats, with 11 centuries across all three.

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell said: "It's sad to see Greg leave the club, but he's found it a struggle to get into the first-team this season and we respect that he now considers he is ready to begin a new chapter in his life.

"He has played some important innings in his time with us, particularly in white ball cricket. We wish him every success in whatever he chooses to do next."

Source: PA

