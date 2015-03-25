Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales delivers England reminder with double century

Alex Hales delivered a timely reminder to the England selectors with a brilliant double century that put leaders Nottinghamshire in total control of their Specsavers County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire.

Batting at number five, a problem position for England, Hales plundered 38 fours and a six in a run-a-ball 218 which included a century between lunch and tea to continue his stunning form.

He shared a sixth-wicket stand of 204 in 35 overs with skipper Chris Read, who scored 75 in Nottinghamshire's 508 for nine declared, which included 50 extras.

Derbyshire's second innings started badly, losing Luis Reece to their former fast bowler Mark Footitt in the fourth over, and at the close the hosts were 45 for one, still 243 behind.

Out-of-form opener Haseeb Hameed posted his highest score of the season in Lancashire's Division One top-of-the-table contest with Hampshire.

Hameed has endured a difficult year after making his England breakthrough in India before Christmas but he dug in at the Ageas Bowl to close day two on 77 from 219 deliveries.

By contrast, opening partner Alex Davies smashed 97 off only 92 balls to help establish a 239-run lead for Lancashire after they had been bowled out for 149 on day one.

Hampshire were dismissed for 224 before second-placed Lancashire - just a point above their hosts - reached stumps on 314 for five.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes marked his return to action with a half-century to put relegation-threatened Warwickshire in a commanding position against Middlesex.

After 20 wickets fell on the opening day at Lord's, the visitors produced a gritty performance to end day two on 293 for eight, a lead of 258.

Matt Lamb made a determined 71 in only his third first-class match while f ormer England number three Jonathan Trott also contributed a fifty.

Mohammad Amir's 10-wicket haul led Essex to a two-day win over Yorkshire at Scarborough to leave them in sight of a first Championship title in 25 years.

Essex completed their 19-point success - a sixth win in nine matches this season - shortly after tea by chasing a target of just 33 for the loss of two wickets.

The visitors are now 49 points clear with five matches remaining, although other results are still to come.

Yorkshire were dismissed for only 113 and 150 on their way to a third defeat in four games that leaves them looking over their shoulder.

On day one of this week's other Division One contest, Tom Abell led from the front with an unbeaten 88 as Somerset reached 234 for four before rain washed out the final session against Surrey at Taunton.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Durham's bowlers drove home the advantage after the visitors had made their highest score against Leicestershire since becoming a first-class county.

Teenage seamer Matthew Potts picked up two wickets as the Foxes finished day two at Grace Road on 124 for four in reply to Durham's imposing 525 for eight declared.

Opener Cameron Steel laid the platform with 224 off 408 balls.

Second-placed Worcestershire are up against it at home to Sussex after slumping to 231 for eight in response to 430.

Jofra Archer's 59 pushed Sussex past 400 before he and new-ball partner Chris Jordan (three for 61) shared five wickets.

Joe Clarke scored a classy 77 off 79 balls but received little support from his Worcestershire team-mates.

Liam Norwell and David Payne produced an inspired new-ball spell as Gloucestershire roared back into contention against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

The hosts closed the second day on 50 for five in their second innings, leading by only 128.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.