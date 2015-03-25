 
Nottinghamshire move closer to promotion after Derbyshire demolition

09 August 2017 08:08

Nottinghamshire moved closer to a return to the Specsavers County Championship Division One after crushing Derbyshire by an innings and 61 runs at Derby.

Chris Read set a new wicket-keeping record for Notts with his 368th dismissal as they bowled the hosts out for 227 to move 35 points clear at the top of Division Two.

The visitors' success was all the more impressive given the heavy rain which washed out the morning session and ruled out any play until 1pm.

Needing to bat through 75 overs to avoid defeat, Derbyshire started well with Billy Godleman (47) and Ben Slater (44) providing some resistance.

But Read's heroics and a fine haul of five for 74 from Brett Hutton gave Nottinghamshire victory in the only one of five Championship games that saw any action.

Also in Division Two, Northamptonshire's match against Gloucestershire was abandoned as a draw, as was Leicestershire against Durham at Grace Road.

No play was possible in Division One, with Lancashire's match against Hampshire at the Rose Bowl petering out into a draw.

Somerset and Surrey were also shut out by the weather, with a draw looking the most likely outcome going into the final day on Thursday.

Source: PA

