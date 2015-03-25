Nottinghamshire book place in quarter-finals with win over Worcestershire

Nottinghamshire became the first team to book a place in the quarter-finals of the NatWest T20 Blast with a fifth consecutive win at Worcestershire's expense.

The Outlaws looked beatable after posting 145 all out at New Road, Alex Hepburn's five for 24 representing the Rapids' best ever T20 analysis, but leaned on their reliable bowling attack.

They duly restricted the chase to 134 for eight, Harry Gurney closing out an 11-run victory with a fine last over after Dan Christian took three middle-order scalps.

Nottinghamshire are certain to progress from the North Group now, with 18 points and seven wins from 13 matches.

In the South Group, Glamorgan moved to the summit as Marchant de Lange held his nerve to deliver a tense one-run victory over Somerset.

The Welsh side had posted 183 for six on the back of a career-best 66 from Nick Selman but Johann Myburgh took the hosts close to the finishing line with a well-paced 87.

De Lange bowled his fellow South African with the penultimate delivery of the 18th over and then, with Somerset needing just eight to win from the last over, kept them to only six.

Despite suffering more no results than any team in the competition, Glamorgan moved above Hampshire with a sixth success of the season.

Struggling Surrey received a shot in the arm as Aaron Finch's unbeaten 114, from just 64 balls, carried them past Sussex.

England's Jason Roy also chipped in 50 as he and Finch put on 102 for the first wicket at the Kia Oval.

The visitors fell well short on 176 for seven as veteran spinner Gareth Batty claimed for four 24.

Birmingham Bears remained on course for the knockout stage with a regulation defeat of rock-bottom Durham.

The Bears raced past the home team's modest 145 for eight with 31 balls to spare and eight wickets intact.

Openers Ed Pollock and Dom Sibley did the bulk of the heavy lifting, scoring twin half-centuries as Ryan Pringle took two consolation wickets.

Essex also made short work of chasing against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Set a trifling 122 for victory, Jamie Porter having returned career-best figures of four for 20, Essex got there with 22 balls unbowled and Varun Chopra top-scoring with 44.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.