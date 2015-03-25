Not all right Jack - Taylor suspended for a year for illegal bowling action

Gloucestershire's Jack Taylor has been suspended from bowling for a year after his action was found to be illegal for the second time.

The off-spinner, who has served two previous bans from bowling in 2013 and 2016, was again reported for throwing this summer and underwent independent testing last month at Loughborough University.

That analysis showed a degree of elbow extension in excess of the permitted 15-degree limit and h is case was heard on Friday by the England and Wales Cricket Board's bowling review group.

A statement on Monday read: "ECB today announced that Gloucestershire's Jack Taylor has been suspended from bowling following a bowling review group hearing.

"He was previously suspended under these regulations from June to August 2016. As this was his second suspension within a two-year period (from the start of the first suspension) he is suspended from bowling in competitive cricket for a minimum period of 12 months."

Taylor, 25, took 13 wickets at an average of 47.61 in this year's Specsavers County Championship Division Two, though his batting average was well above his career mark at 39.11 and he made some big-hitting white-ball contributions including four Royal London One-Day Cup half-centuries.

The suspension runs until September 25 next year, after which Taylor will be eligible to request an independent reassessment of his action to allow him to resume bowling.

Source: PA

