Holders Northamptonshire's NatWest T20 Blast fixture against Yorkshire at Wantage Road fell victim to the weather.

Persistent rain throughout the day meant the covers remained on, leaving the umpires with no choice other than to abandon the match around 6.50pm.

Yorkshire and Northants sit third and fourth respectively in the North Group after winning one and losing one before the washout.

Source: PA

